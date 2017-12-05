While we’re repeatedly reminded not to judge a book by its cover, a film’s running time can help a viewer to mentally prepare going in to see it.

With that in mind, every “Star Wars” fan with a ticket to “The Last Jedi” should probably be aware then that it has the longest running time in the history of the franchise.

Such a revelation is likely to provoke some dread in fans, because many directors have tripped up trying to keep their audience’s attention for such a sustained period. Especially as each of Johnson’s past films have clocked in at under 2 hours.

However, the fact that Lucasfilm have greenlit a brand new “Star Wars” trilogy from Johnson proves they are more than happy with the finished film, while the trailers for the film suggest that such a long running time was necessary to pack in the scope and stories he wanted to tell in “The Last Jedi.”

It could have been longer, too. Rian Johnson recently admitted to Collider that the original cut of was “well over three hours,” before insisting that the finished film is “much better at two and a half [hours].”

Don’t worry, though. These scenes aren’t now lost forever, as Johnson also insisted that these deleted scenes will be on the Blu-ray, declaring, “Some of my favorite scenes ended up having to come out just structurally … There’s a lot of really substantial, really good scenes. “

But how long is “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”?

Oh, yeah, you probably want an actually running time. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will last for 2 hours 32 minutes.

That’s ten minutes longer than “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack Of The Clones’s” 142 minute long running time. And just because I know there are some of you out there dying to know, the third longest is “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith” at 140 minutes, then we have a tie for fourth place as both “Star Wars: Episode I - Phantom Menace” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” are 133 minutes long.

“Star Wars: Episode VI - Return Of The Jedi” is only a minute behind on 132 minutes, then comes “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” at 124 minutes, while the very first installment to the franchise 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” brings up the rear with 121 minutes.

10% of any money that you win in a quiz courtesy of the above information should be posted to the Metro New York offices, care of Gregory Wakeman.