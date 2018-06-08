Watch the first official How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer and see why fans are excited

They're really into Hiccup's new look.

Hiccup, Astrid and Toothless the Night Fury are back for DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the epic conclusion of the HTTYD trilogy. The final film will hit theaters next March, and the first How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer has finally been released.

It showcases more adventure, a budding romance for Toothless and Hiccup with a beard — and the cast is full of stars once again: Cate Blanchett as Valka, America Ferrera as Astrid, Kristen Wiig as Ruffnut, Kit Harington as Eret and Jonah Hill as Snotlout.

"It's by far, the strongest of the stories," Jay Baruchel, who voices Hiccup, said last year on JoBlo Movie Show Podcast. "It's the movie that the series requires and deserves and it's the rightful third chapter or third act, I should say. I don't think anybody will be disappointed."

"Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia," the DreamWorks TV summary states. "When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth."

"As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure," the summary concludes.

Watch: How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer

Check out the first official trailer below:

How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer responses

Since the first official How To Train Your Dragon 3 trailer came out yesterday, fans have been posting to Twitter about a number of things.

For starters, people couldn’t wait to comment on Hiccup’s beard:

DANG!! Hiccup my dude, how long has it been that you grew a beard?! pic.twitter.com/IZCMGXkED3 — andy (@soonkyusinsoles) June 8, 2018

Seriously, what is going on?! I haven't felt this flustered over a cartoon character since my childhood* crush on Raphael from TMNT.



*totally still occurring pic.twitter.com/1xzOGdXAov — Amelia Tyler (@AmeliaTyler) June 7, 2018

While some people had a problem with how feminine Light Fury seemed, others were excited about her as Toothless' love interest:

I can’t get enough of this scene from the new #HTTYD trailer! XD pic.twitter.com/E4NeMOsn21 — CloudG45 (@CodytheCat45) June 8, 2018

"She is very rare, very elusive and very wild," director Dean DeBlois told USA TODAY of Light Fury. "…The Light Fury is an engine of change in our story, representing the call of the wild, which is key to Toothless’ destiny."

"Toothless is a complete bumbling amateur when it comes to issues of courting," DeBlois continued. "He isn't in touch with his primal instincts for these love matters."

Fans were also emotional about this being the final chapter of HTTYD:

"THE FRIENDSHIP OF THE LIFETIME."

"THE EPIC CONCLUSION."



BUT I DON'T WANT HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DEAGON TO EVER END!!! 😭😫💔#httyd#httyd3#httyd3trailer pic.twitter.com/5sH9oahffb — Aliii ➰ (@AliiiHaddock) June 7, 2018

And all the above:

YASSS. TOOTHLESS FINALLY FINDS A MATE AND OMG HICCUP HAS A BEARD. OMG THIS MOVIE IS GOING HAVE ME EXPLODING WITH SO MANY EMOTIONS CUZ ITS THE FINAL ONE. CAN'T WAIT FOR IT! https://t.co/odq1QYsZNQ — Ursula. x (@Ursi_Lv4ever) June 8, 2018

How to watch the first and second HTTYD movies

If you haven’t seen the films, or need a refresher before How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, you can watch the first and second How to Train Your Dragon movies on Google Play for $2.99 each (rental).

How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2 are also available for rent on Vudu for $2.99 each. Additionally, you can watch the first film on HBO go.

How To Train Your Dragon 3 is slated to hit theaters on March 1, 2019.