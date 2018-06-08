Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Movies

Watch the first official How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer and see why fans are excited

They're really into Hiccup's new look.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : June 08, 2018 | Updated : June 08, 2018
How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer
Photo: DreamWorksTV/YouTube

Hiccup, Astrid and Toothless the Night Fury are back for DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the epic conclusion of the HTTYD trilogy. The final film will hit theaters next March, and the first How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer has finally been released.  

It showcases more adventure, a budding romance for Toothless and Hiccup with a beard — and the cast is full of stars once again: Cate Blanchett as Valka, America Ferrera as Astrid, Kristen Wiig as Ruffnut, Kit Harington as Eret and Jonah Hill as Snotlout.

"It's by far, the strongest of the stories," Jay Baruchel, who voices Hiccup, said last year on JoBlo Movie Show Podcast. "It's the movie that the series requires and deserves and it's the rightful third chapter or third act, I should say. I don't think anybody will be disappointed."

"Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia," the DreamWorks TV summary states. "When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth."

"As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure," the summary concludes.

Watch: How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer

Check out the first official trailer below:

How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer responses

Since the first official How To Train Your Dragon 3 trailer came out yesterday, fans have been posting to Twitter about a number of things.

For starters, people couldn’t wait to comment on Hiccup’s beard:

While some people had a problem with how feminine Light Fury seemed, others were excited about her as Toothless' love interest:

"She is very rare, very elusive and very wild," director Dean DeBlois told USA TODAY of Light Fury. "…The Light Fury is an engine of change in our story, representing the call of the wild, which is key to Toothless’ destiny."

"Toothless is a complete bumbling amateur when it comes to issues of courting," DeBlois continued. "He isn't in touch with his primal instincts for these love matters."

Fans were also emotional about this being the final chapter of HTTYD:

And all the above:

How to watch the first and second HTTYD movies

If you haven’t seen the films, or need a refresher before How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, you can watch the first and second How to Train Your Dragon movies on Google Play for $2.99 each (rental).

How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2 are also available for rent on Vudu for $2.99 each. Additionally, you can watch the first film on HBO go

How To Train Your Dragon 3 is slated to hit theaters on March 1, 2019. 

 
Tags:2019 moviesHow To Train Your Dragonmovie trailers
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 