How violent is ‘Outlaw King'? Billy Howle insists it is 'brutal' and 'medieval'

Billy Howle has opened up about the upcoming historical action drama Outlaw King, which will tell the story of Robert The Bruce, one of the most famous warriors who led the First War Of Scottish Independence against England in the 1300s.

Howle plays Edward, the Prince Of Wales and eventual King of England, who goes up against Chris Pine’s Robert the Bruce in Outlaw King, which has been directed by “Hell Or High Water’s” David MacKenzie.

Back in May I had the chance to sit down in London and talk to Howle about his performance in the romantic drama “On Chesil Beach” opposite Saoirse Ronan.

Right at the end of our conversation I quizzed him about “Outlaw King,” and after insisting that the two films are very, very “different,” his response regarding the gritty historical action drama left me rather excited.

“It was massive, and there were just loads of blokes, in chain-nail. There was so much testosterone. Then you give us swords and put us on horseback. It was like a disaster waiting to happen. But it wasn’t.”

“It was like war-fare. It was full-on. I think it is going to be brutal. I have seen some of the fight scenes and it is brutal. It is medieval. People are gurning and spitting and there’s blood. I think there is every bodily fluid possible in that film. There’s still an attempt to stay as true to history as possible, though.”

There’s an all-star cast lined up for “Outlaw King,” which as well as Howle and Pine, who previously worked with Mackenzie on “Hell or High Water,” also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, James Cosmo, and Stephen Dillane.

We don’t have that much longer to wait for “Outlaw King,” too, as it is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 9, 2018. Which suggests that, if it is good enough, it could be course for an Oscar push, too.