With the long-awaited Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again due to come out on July 20, there’s one question on every fans' minds: Is Mamma Mia on Netflix?

If you’re planning to catch the sequel in theaters, you’ll definitely need to refresh your memory of the 2008 classic romantic comedy. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is getting ready to marry Sky (Dominic Cooper) but she needs her father to walk her down the aisle, and she doesn’t know how to find them. After reading her mom’s old diary, she finds out that her father could be any of three men, so she tracks them down and invites them all to her wedding, unbeknownst to her mom.

When they arrive, Donna’s shocked to see her former lovers, and Sophie still doesn’t know which one is her father. At the end of the movie, the three men all decide to serve as Sophie’s fathers, Sophie postpones her marriage to Sky, and Donna rekindles her love with one of the men, marrying him.

The sequel takes place ten years later, when Sophie is pregnant. She and Sky are still together, but their relationship is fraught with conflict. In Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, learn about Donna’s past, including how she met each of the three men that could be Sophie’s father. There’s also a surprise visit from Ruby Sheridan (Cher), Sophie’s grandmother. Female empowerment is a strong theme in the film, just as it was in the original, as Sophie learns to juggle the responsibilities of running Donna’s inn on her own.

Is Mamma Mia on Netflix?

You’re in luck. The answer is yes, Mamma Mia is on Netflix. You’ve still got two weeks to re-watch the original and brush up on your knowledge of the storyline. ABBA’s music and the incredible performances of Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in the 2008 film will no doubt lift your spirits and get you excited for the sequel.