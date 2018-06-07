Is Matt Damon in Ocean's 8? Cameo explained

The new Ocean's flick features a ton of awesome A-list stars, but a lot of fans are still wondering: Is Matt Damon in Ocean's 8?

Prior to the film's release this weekend, there's been a ton of speculation over whether the actor would reprise his role as Linus Caldwell in the latest sequel. Damon even told the Toronto Sun earlier this year that he filmed "a very small cameo" for the flick, but wasn't "really in the movie a lot."

"I only worked for a day," he revealed to the publication in February. "They asked me to do it and I really wanted to support the project and support these awesome actresses. This is a movie about the women."

Is Matt Damon in Ocean's 8?

While the Boston-bred actor may have shot a cameo for Ocean's 8, he doesn't seem to appear in the final product, which opens in theaters on June 8. Whatever moment Damon may have filmed for the movie was apparently cut, although a number of his former Ocean's co-stars do appear in the film, including Elliott Gould's Reuben Tishkoff and another original cast member who's appearance is pretty important to the big heist, so we won't spoil it for you. There are also mentions of George Clooney's Danny Ocean, who's the brother of Sandra Bullock's character, however, there's a reason why he's not in the sequel (we won't spoil that for you either).

As for why Damon was cut from Ocean's 8, that still remains a mystery.

One reason may have been his reecnt comments about sexual harassment, which didn't sit well with may fans. An online petition to remove Damon from Ocean's 8 even received support by nearly 30,000 people who didn't want the actor to be involved with the female-focused flick.

Instead of seeing Linus back in action, fans will have to get their Bay State fix through Massachusetts native Mindy Kaling, who stars in the film alongside Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, James Corden and Helena Bonham Carter. There are also a ton of celebrity cameos peppered throughout Ocean's 8, including Anna Wintour, Katie Holmes, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Alexander Wang, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Munn, Zac Posen and Hailey Baldwin.