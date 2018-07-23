Rewatch the five iconic action films before you see the new one.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout is about to hit theaters, so fans who want to catch up on the series other installments are wondering: Is Mission Impossible on Netflix? Here’s your definitive answer.

Is Mission Impossible on Netflix?

So, is Mission Impossible on Netflix? Unfortunately no, but you can watch the 1996 action flick with a STARZ subscription or Amazon Prime. In the first movie, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an Impossible Missions Force (IMF) field agent, is framed for murdering a fellow IMF agent and must find out who is responsible. Though not on Netflix in the U.S., Mission Impossible is available on the streaming service in Germany, Argentina, Brazil and Spain.

Is Mission Impossible 2 on Netflix?

Mission Impossible 2 (2000) is an action spy film that follows up on the plot of the first film. Hunt must track down “Chimera,” a biochemical weapon, developed by Sean Ambrose, a former IMF agent gone rogue. Like the original, Mission Impossible 2 is on STARZ or Amazon Prime.

Is Mission Impossible 3 on Netflix?

Mission Impossible 3 (2006) is the first and only of the series' films directed by J. J. Abrams. Hunt focuses on training new IMF recruits, but he must join a mission to investigate arms dealer Owen Davian. Mission Impossible 3 is available on Amazon Prime.

Is Mission Impossible 4 on Netflix?

The fourth installment of Mission Impossible franchise, released in 2011, focuses on the assassination of IMF agent Trevor Hanaway in Budapest. Hunt’s mission takes him from Moscow to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to Croatia to Mumbai. This film is available on Netflix in many European and Asian countries, but it is only available on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Is Mission: Impossible 5 on Netflix?

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) focuses on combating the Syndicate, a mysterious criminal consortium. Unfortunately, Mission Impossible 5 is not on Netflix, but it is on Amazon Prime.

Is Mission Impossible 6 on Netflix?

The latest film in the series, with a plot that zeroes in on Hunt’s conflicted relationship with the CIA, is due to come out in theaters July 27. Here's hoping it will come to Netflix eventually.

Mission Impossible 6 trailer