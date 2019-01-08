Is Venom on Netflix? How to stream the superhero thriller

Our favorite web-slinger swung into movie theaters throughout the past decade with a vengeance. From Toby McGuire, to Andrew Garfield to Tom Holland, there’s a strapping superhuman lad out there for everyone. In fact, Spider-Man is doing so well in theaters, it's time for the titular Venom to take center stage. Known as Spider-Man’s most fearsome foe, Venom is an alien symbiote with monstrous teeth and equally horrifying intentions. So you're probably asking yourself: Is Venom on Netflix? Well, here is how one of the most terrifying villains in history can crawl onto your screens.

What is Venom about?

Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, a determined reporter trying to take down Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), who owns the insidious Life Foundation. While investigating one of Drake’s experiments, Brock becomes infected with a alien called Venom. It's a dangerous symbiote who controls its host through telepathy and seeks to destroy everything Brock cares about.

While under Venom’s control, Brock displays superhuman abilities. Venom is capable of shapeshifting its body to form weapons, defend against bullets, expand in size and more. Physically, Venom is massive with incredible strength. The symbiote is angry, scary and twisted, but its powers are intoxicating and powerful to Brock.

Is Venom on Netflix?

Now that you're up to speed, it’s time to answer the pressing question: is Venom on Netflix? The short answer is no. The studio Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man, and in 2011, the company pulled their movies from Netflix’s digital shelves. This was due to a contract issue which didn’t allow Netflix to stream their movies after Netflix reached a certain number of subscribers. It's unknown if Netflix is still beholden to this contract, but Sony keeps most of their movies off of Netflix. One exception was Spider-Man 3 with Topher Grace as Venom, which dropped in early 2018 on Netflix. But the movie is now gone from Netflix, and there are no signs any future Sony movies will make an appearance. Unfortunately, the only way to watch Venom right now is by renting or purchasing it on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play or other streaming sites.

Venom Trailer