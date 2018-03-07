Why Jennifer Lee avoided the s-word while writing ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

Sequels. The word is sequels. And she now refuses to rule them out.

Since A Wrinkle In Time is the first of five books featuring the Murry family, and because Hollywood is, well, Hollywood, you’d have assumed that Disney would have told screenwriter Jennifer Lee and director Ava DuVernay that this was the start of yet another franchise.

However, Lee has insisted that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, during my recent discussion with the “Frozen” scribe she told me that not only have Disney not discussed the possibility of follow-ups with her yet, but she consciously avoided the other books while developing “A Wrinkle In Time.”

When I asked her whether a sequel to “A Wrinkle In Time” was now on the cards, she responded, “That I don’t know. The one thing I will say is that, I had read the other books before, but I put them away.”

“I feared that thinking of anything like that would compromise what I needed to do with this story. There are a couple of characters from the book that aren’t in the film. I did it to focus on what we needed to do.”

“For me, I had to take the step back and take the journey with Meg as if I didn’t know what was to come. That’s the approach that I took. But I want to read them again, now that I am done.”

Lee is clearly interested in returning for further “A Wrinkle In Time” adventures, though, because when I pushed her a little harder on the chances of a sequel she confessed, “I love Meg and I love these characters. You can’t say no to things like that.”

Of course, “A Wrinkle In Time” will have to do well at the box office in order for Disney to approve a follow-up.

We’ll get to see if the fantasy adventure can do just that when “A Wrinkle In Time” is finally released on March 9.