Jennifer Lee provides 'Frozen 2' update: ‘We realized we had a full part of a journey that we hadn’t looked at’

The writer and co-director never planned to do a sequel but just missed the characters so much

Jennifer Lee has opened up about Frozen 2, insisting that she never planned or even thought that she would do a sequel to the hit film.

Lee recently admitted as much when I talked to her over the phone about “A Wrinkle In Time,” her adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s seminal sci-fi fantasy that was published all the way back in 1962.

But as the woman who wrote and co-directed Disney’s $1.276 billion grossing smash hit “Frozen,” positions she will return to on the sequel, I couldn’t help but quiz her about the impending follow-up.

It turns out, though, that Lee was the last person that expected there to even be a “Frozen” sequel, as she had absolutely no plans to return to the world. She couldn’t help herself, though, as she soon started to miss the characters of Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad).

“What I learnt with ‘Frozen’ is that once you fall in love them you miss them after some time. I never thought I would do a sequel to ‘Frozen,’ and here I am.”

At this point I asked Lee whether the huge success and the popularity of “Frozen” helped to sway her decision, but she insisted it couldn’t have been further from the case.

“I think you can do a disservice if you come back for the wrong reasons. I never thought I would do another one and then we just started talking about a question we had and then all of a sudden we realized we had a full part of a journey that we hadn’t looked at.”

“So it really has to come from that. Almost from the characters themselves. I didn’t expect to do it. But now I am in the thick of it with them and I can’t imagine not doing it.”

We’ll get to see what Jennifer Lee has dreamed up alongside her co-director Chris Buck when “Frozen 2” is released on November 27, 2019.

Long before then, though, audiences can check out Lee’s work on “A Wrinkle In Time,” which hits cinemas on March 9.