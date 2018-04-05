Are John Cena and Dwayne Johnson friends? Here's what the 'Blockers' actor told us

Over the last few days Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have been busy promoting Rampage and Blockers, respectively.

In fact, during subsequent appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" earlier this week it was revealed by Johnson that there was legitimate problems between the pair when they were wrestlers. Thankfully, those have since subsided.

Cena admitted as much to me last month when I spoke to the actor over the phone about “Blockers.” During this time I asked Cena if he had ever asked Johnson for some advice, which provoked him to reveal his true feelings for his peer. And he nothing but good things to say.

“As much of a brush up as I had with The Rock way back when, The Rock himself has been inspirational and just a beacon of advice for quite some time. And this was long before I got into the wrestling business.”

“I got a chance to meet him when they came through LA in the early 2000s and he was outstanding and he donated his time to me when he didn’t have to and I thought that was very special.

“Then throughout the years he has been a wonderful resource of giving me absolute honest advice that is not slanted or weighed down in any sort of way. He has been nothing but a guiding source and guiding hand.

“I constantly remind him of that, and the value in that. He is incredible. He is a one of a king human being.”

That’s the way it should be, too. Because Cena and Johnson have followed the same path to movie success, as they started in the wrestling ring before excelling on the silver screen.

Johnson is now the biggest name in American cinema, and you can see him in “Rampage” on April 13, while “Blockers” proves that Cena has his own strong cinematic presence, too. Something you can admire now as the film has just been released.