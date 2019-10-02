Is 'Joker' too violent for kids? Alamo Drafthouse warns parents

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, hits theaters this week and if you watched the trailer, you might be wondering if Joker is too violent for kids. Apparently, Alamo Drafthouse thinks so.

The Alamo Drafthouse in San Antonio took to Facebook to let parents know that Joker is inappropriate for children. They describe the film as having “brutal violence” and “overall bad vibes.”

"Parental warning (this is not a joke),” the Facebook post reads. "Joker is rated R, and for good reason. There's lots of very, very rough language, brutal violence, and overall bad vibes. It's a gritty, dark, and realistic Taxi Driver-esque depiction of one man's descent into madness. It's not for kids, and they won't like it, anyway. (There's no Batman.)"

The Classification and Ratings Administration (CARA), which is comprised of an independent group of parents gives Joker an R rating for "strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language, and brief sexual images" on the Film Ratings website.

Just as Alamo Drafthouse stated, parents should be fully aware that the film has a lot of violence and dark themes that might not be suitable for children.

Warner Bros. issues statement about Joker movie violence

The Joker movie follows the life of Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian and part-time street clown who eventually turns to a life of crime and violence after a series of disappointments.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros issued a statement to CBS saying it acknowledges the violence in Joker and wants to clarify and remind viewers that they do not support or endorse real-world violence.

Should kids be allowed to see Joker?

Because of Joker's R rating, a parent or adult guardian should accompany anyone under the age of 17. Movie theaters have the right to deny access to anybody they believe does not meet the requirements of the film rating.

When does Joker come out?

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert Dinero, and Zazie Beetz, hits theaters October 4 in the U.S.

