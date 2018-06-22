‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ has numerous secret nods to ‘Jurassic World 3,’ teases J.A. Bayona

Colin Trevorrow will return to direct the sequel, which is due out in 2021

Warning: There are SPOILERS ahead for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

So if you haven’t seen it then you should bookmark this page, enjoy the outrageously entertaining blockbuster and then return to read what J.A. Bayona had to say about its already announced sequel.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” leaves the franchise in a fresh and original place.

The titular park of the original trilogy, where parts of “Fallen Kingdom” and all of its immediate predecessor are also set, are now gone.

But there are still quite a few dinosaurs out there, though, as dozens of the creatures, including a T-Rex and Blue the Raptor, were set free from the cages they were being kept in by Rafe Spall’s villain Eli Mills, and are now roaming the Earth alongside humans.

Yes, that’s right, folks, the “Jurassic World” franchise has just turned into “The Flintstones.”

I recently had the chance to talk to “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s” director J.A. Bayona, during which time I tried to ask him about “Jurassic World 3,” which will be directed by “Jurassic World’s“ Colin Trevorrow and will be released on June 11, 2021.

The Spanish director remained very tight lipped about the upcoming third film, telling me that he didn’t really have any discussions with Trevorrow, who co-wrote “Fallen Kingdom,” about “Jurassic World 3.”

However, occasionally, Trevorrow would tell Bayona to include certain moments that he plans to refer to in the sequel.

“I know that there are some elements in the story for the third ‘Jurassic World’ because from time to time Colin came and asked me to add lines and some details.”

“But I never had a conversation with Colin about the third ‘Jurassic World.’ I cannot talk about those. Those are the surprises for the third movie.”

Bayona was more than willing to put those moments in “Fallen Kingdom,” though, as he was originally attracted to the film because of the size and scope of Trevorrow’s idea.

“That’s one of the things I loved most when Colin told me the story. It was basically to take the universe one step forward to a situation we have never seen before.”

“It is also very smart the way it changes from talking to dinosaurs to something that affects us in a very straight forward way.”

But while Bayona clearly had a great time working on “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “The Orphanage,” “The Impossible” and “A Monster Calls” director is now looking to mix his work in Hollywood with more “independent movies in Europe.”

“I feel very privileged to have the chance after getting this Hollywood offer. But at the same time being able to go back to my country and do more independent movies in Europe.”

“I love that proposition. And it presents so many opportunities and would love to keep that for the future.”

Bayona is such a highly skilled and intelligent director, that many, many, many people will be intrigued to see what opportunity he takes next after “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."