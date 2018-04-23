Does Katherine Waterston know what is going on with the ‘Alien’ franchise? Here’s what she told us

Katherine Waterston has revealed that even she doesn’t know what is going on with “Alien: Covenant 2,” admitting that she could easily have a huge or tiny role to play in its future.

I recently had the chance to speak to Waterston about her role in “State Like Sleep,” which is currently playing at the Tribeca Film Festival. I couldn’t help but inquire about the “Alien” franchise, though, asking if she knew what the plan was with the sequel to the 2017 sci-fi blockbuster.

“I have no idea. I always feel as though the actors are the last to know. But I also feel as though I could have a great deal to do in that film, or just be rolled out in a body bag.”

“I had heard some rumors about where it might go a long time ago that were really interesting to me and my character. But I haven’t heard anything in ages.”

Sir Ridley Scott, who directed both “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” previously revealed that a sequel would link to the 1979 original. However, “Covenant” underwhelmed at the box office, grossing just $240 million, which was over $160 million less than “Prometheus.”

Right at the end of 2017 a rumor emerged that Fox had actually put the sequel on hold, only for Scott to tell Digital Spy at the start of 2018 that the studio would be crazy not to progress with the popular franchise, even though Disney were about to buy them.

“I'm hoping I'll still probably be there so whether or not they go ahead with such a dark subject, being Disney, as "Aliens" remains to be seen,” Scott declared. “I think they should because I think, when people have a hard and fast franchise which has ongoing interest, it's crazy not to do something with it.”

Clearly Waterston is still very much interested in reprising her role as Daniels in a “Covenant” sequel, and, like the rest of us, is just waiting for a final decision to be made. In the meantime, keep an eye out for the beguiling noir-thriller “State Like Sleep,” which features yet another mesmerizing performance from the rightfully coveted actress. More of which you'll be able to read about on Metro.US later this week.