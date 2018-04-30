Katherine Waterston on the growing and changing characters of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’

Katherine Waterston has opened up about the upcoming sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, insisting that J.K. Rowling has done a wonderful job of growing and changing the characters.

I recently had the opportunity to talk to Waterston about her performance in "State Like Sleep," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last week. At the end of our discussion I quizzed Waterston about "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald," asking her for an update on the film.

“Tina is still there trying to get things sorted. It was so much fun. J.K. Rowling is doing a wonderful job of allowing the characters to grow and change. And Tina definitely gets to do that in this installment. She’s more assured and tougher and she has kind of got her groove back at work, which is where we have left her at the end of the first.”

At this point I then asked Waterston how long after "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" is "The Crimes Of Grindelwald" set, but the "Inherent Vice" actress didn’t think she was allowed to make such a revelation, so refused to deviate from what the trailer showed us.

“I am definitely not allowed to say that. I only say things that I have seen in the teaser. ‘It is dark. I have a wand and a coat. I look worried'.”

Waterston’s character Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein has every right to be worried, too, because alongside her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) she has to fight the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

We’ll finally get to see how they do just that when “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” is released on November 16, 2018, while it will be followed up by three sequels.