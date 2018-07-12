Keegan-Michael Key on his reaction to Jordan Peele’s Oscar win: ‘I just love him so much’

Keegan-Michael Key’s reaction to Jordan Peele’s Oscar victory earlier this year was one of the most beautiful moments of not just 2018, but, let’s face it, in the history of the galaxy.

Peele, who collaborated with Key on “Mad TV” for 5 seasons before the duo found huge success with their Comedy Central sketch show “Key & Peele,” won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Get Out.”

Peele’s success provoked Key to react like this:

Great moment here when Jordan Peele wins for Get Out ! pic.twitter.com/cRTkdTNczZ

A reaction so immense that it immediately made the world feel like a brighter and better place.

Earlier this week I had the chance to speak to Key about his work on “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” and I couldn’t resist the opportunity to ask him about his uproarious response to Peele’s Oscar triumph.

Somehow, Key’s answer was even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined.

“In regards to him winning the Oscar, I just love him so much.”

“It is really that simple. I just really love him that much. I know quite a bit about this odyssey, this script, and how much it meant to him and how hard he worked on it. And I just couldn’t hold my emotions in.”

“I warned everyone ahead of time that was probably going to happen. I was like, ‘I am probably going to get up on this table if he wins this Oscar.’”

“It was me at a table with like 9 women. I was like, ‘You’re all wearing your finery. I just want to give you a warning beforehand.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”

While Key was too busy jumping on tables and screaming with every last iota of his heart’s content to immediately respond to Peele’s accolade for his critically acclaimed horror film, he did later take to Twitter to post a gloriously heart-felt message, as well as a snap of one of the best and most genuine smiles you’re ever likely to lay eyes on.