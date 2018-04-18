Mackenzie Davis provides ‘Terminator 6’ update, talks Tim Miller and Linda Hamilton

Mackenzie Davis has opened up about her excitement for Terminator 6 and revealed exactly what Tim Miller will bring to the franchise.

On Tuesday I had the opportunity to talk to Davis about her performance in “Tully.” But at the end of our conversation I turned the topic to “Terminator 6,” which she was recently cast in.

“I am super excited,” Davis declared. “I am super excited to be doing it with Linda Hamilton. I think it is such an iconic thing that she is returning to this world. And that I get to be a part of her returning to it.”

Davis then took this point to wax lyrical about Tim Miller. “I was excited to join ‘Terminator’ because of Tim Miller. I really liked him. I really wanted to work with him.”

“Through the audition process and talking to him I just got more excited. I think it is really cool. I think it is a special iteration and an addition to a long franchise that deserves another chapter. Because it is cool and I am so excited to see what he is going to do with it.”

I then asked Davis what exactly the “Deadpool” director will bring to “Terminator 6.” “Definitely there is a lot of humor. He wants to ground it.”

“Like he says, ‘He doesn’t like action movies.’ He wants movies that make people feel things and aren’t just 2 and a half hours of action and clanging metal.”

“He wants to make sure that you really connect to the characters and their journey and that all the colors of human life are in the movie. Not just fighting and destruction.”

“That’s the only thing that interests me as an actor. All the other stuff is fun and I am excited to do the action sequences and use my body in a way that it has never been used before.”

“I want to tell a story that I really connect to. And that’s his priority. So I am just excited to work with someone like that in an action movie.”

“Terminator 6” comes from a story by James Cameron, Tim Miller and David Ellison, while it will see the return of Schwarzenegger and Hamilton, and the addition of Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, Gabriel Luna and Davis to the franchise.

We’ll get to see what they can muster up with “Terminator 6” once it is released on November 22, 2019.

In the meantime, make sure you check out Mackenzie Davis’ performance in Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman’s “Tully” opposite Charlize Theron, which arrives on May 4.