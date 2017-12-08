Mark Hamill wishes Disney had listened to George Lucas’s guidance and advice

As its creator and the writer and director of four of its first six installments, it is hard not to feel a little sad that George Lucas is no longer involved in the Star Wars series.

But when Disney bought Lucasfilm from George Lucas for $4.06 billion back in 2012 the decision was soon made to move away from his vision for the franchise, and instead the likes of J.J. Abrams, Rian Johnson, and Gareth Edwards were brought in to take it forward.

Mark Hamill has now admitted that he is a little disappointed that Lucas is no longer involved, while also registering his disappointment that the powers that be over at the studio weren’t “more accepting of his guidance and advice.”

“What I wish is that they had been more accepting of his guidance and advice. Because he had an outline for ‘7,’ ‘8,’ and ‘9’. And it is vastly different to what they have done.”

But Hamill refused to overly attack Disney for their treatment of Lucas, instead insisting that their decision has clearly worked wonders because after the release of “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One” the "Star Wars" franchise has never been more popular.

“But then again, I don’t want to be an old stick in the mud. There were the originals. There’s the prequels. But that’s all George. And now we have the next generation. And as far as I can see they are more popular than ever.”

You can’t really argue with Hamill’s final point, as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” grossed $2.068 billion back in 2015 and then “Rogue One” took in $1.056 billion just last year, too.

Disney will expect “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” to at least threaten “The Force Awakens’” gross when it hits cinemas, which is now tantalizingly close as it will finally be released on December 15.