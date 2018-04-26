Is Mark Ruffalo happy with the Hulk’s 'limited' role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Here’s what he told us

Mark Ruffalo is now the definitive cinematic incarnation of Bruce Banner/the Hulk.

Sure, Lou Ferrigno in TV’s “The Incredible Hulk” is still the most iconic portrayal, but Ruffalo's efforts in the MCU are even running him close.

Despite gracing the screen as the character in “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3,” “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and now “Avengers: Infinity War” and its untitled sequel, Ruffalo is yet to get his own solo film as the Hulk, though.

Sadly, because of a complicated contractual dispute between Universal and Marvel, that doesn’t look as though it is ever actually going to happen.

Not that Ruffalo is concerned, because he recently told me that he has no problem with the Hulk’s “limited” participance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, insisting that the character features the perfect amount.

After I asked Ruffalo to describe the size of the Hulk’s role in the MCU, he responded, “Limited. And perfectly in match to what is happening right now.”

“I think he is a great accoutrement to the universe. But they feel like they’ve tried to do the spin-off and there just wasn’t enough there by himself.”

Ruffalo’s remarks made me question whether he had always agreed with Marvel’s decisions regarding the character.

“I felt like we could do more. I feel like, in the last three movies we given him a proper arc that feels like it could have been stuffed into one movie.”

“I would love to have seen a stand-alone movie at some point. But that looks like it isn’t on the cards. But I am happy with the way it went. It is a lot of pressure to be the guy. I feel like I get to reap all of the benefits without any of the down sides.”

You have probably heard that you can once again see Ruffalo as Banner and the Hulk on the big-screen right now, as “Avengers: Infinity War” has finally been released into cinemas, and boy does it deliver.