Martin Short and Catherine O’Hara join the animated 'Addams Family' movie

Martin Short and Catherine O’Hara will voice a married couple in the upcoming animated take on The Addams Family.

Short told Metro, “Catherine O’Hara and I are doing voices in the ‘Addams Family’ movie that is being done now. We insisted that we record together. Because we play husband and wife. So that is always beneficial.”

“Catherine is a life-long friend and co-worker so it comes with a very rich short-hand. So there’s an advantage to having us two together in the same room. Often you don’t get to meet the cast members.”

"Plus, just think of any great comedy scene between a man and a woman. If you had separated them and shot it in different sound stages and made it look like they’re at the same table, it wouldn’t be as good.”

Short and O’Hara will be joined in “The Addams Family” by Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron, who are playing Gomez and Morticia Addams, while Chloe Grace Moretz is their daughter Wednesday, Finn Wolfhalrd voices their son Pugsley, Nick Kroll is Uncle Fester and Bette Middle is Grandmama.

“The Addams Family” is just the latest vocal role for Short, who voices three different characters in “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer.” But the Canadian comedian finds just as much as joy in bringing these animated characters to life as he does in his television, live-action, theater and even commercial work.

“I think the attraction is that each one is its own little stage and with its own unique specific needs,” Short explains. “When I say each one I mean television or movies or doing Broadway or doing a commercial or doing an animated movie.”

“It is a different muscle you use. As a Canadian, I worked in Toronto in the first stages of my life, it was very eclectic. You did everything at once. Because there was no real star system.”

“I found that a more interesting way to work. Because, listen, I am not really doing this to cover the rent anymore. I have more pressure on me as to why I am doing it.”

“So it is always about it being interesting, and finding more variety. So doing an animated movie is always its own little art form.”

“The Addams Family” won't be released on October 11, 2019, but “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” will be in theaters on December 1.