Martin Short talks over-analyzing comedy, the challenge of doing voice-work, and, of course, his BFF Steve Martin

Just hearing the name Martin Short is enough to make most people break out into a smile.

The Canadian born actor and writer has made an indelible impression on anyone who has witnessed his energetic ball of wit and humor.

Whether it was when he was on television with “SCTV” and “Saturday Night Live,” in films like “Three Amigos,” “Father Of The Bride” and “Mars Attack!”, or in theater with his collaborations with Steven Martin and his Tony Award winning work in “Little Me.”

The 68-year-old still is and always will be looking for the next laugh. And he won’t be overthinking it while he does, too.

“I look at people like Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon, they’re people that have such brilliant minds and are original people,” Short explains to Metro.

“The thing is, if you’re in this weird comedy club it is much less analytical than many people think. You don’t think, ‘I’m 68, what do I think is funny now?’ You’re still in the moment. Each new thing is just as important as the things were at 20.”

Short’s pursuit of a laugh led him to join the Christmas animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer.” But one part wouldn’t suffice for Short, as he embraced the challenge of voicing three characters in the family comedy.

“It is fun. It is kind of challenging if you like to do voice work. Like I do. Because you can’t hide behind a mustache or a wig. You have to make it so distinct so people don’t know it is you doing three. So it is all about achieving that. It is more challenging. So more fun.”

The film, which revolves around the titular horse trying-out to replace Blitzen as Santa’s reindeer when he suddenly retires, was even more alluring for Short because of the vocal ensemble already included Samantha Bee and John Cleese.

“That’s an attraction. You like that company. If the only other name is Kid Rock you go, ‘Uh huh?’ You’re not jumping through hoops. Kid Rock is a great talent. I have great love for Kid Rock. I am just saying, if it is John Cleese you jump a little quicker.”

Short freely admits that his current working schedule, which consists of vocal work and weekly stage shows with his best friend Steve Martin, is the perfect size for him.

“Doing movies will just be more work. Getting up at 6 in the morning. I think the fractured approach is better than doing the intense thing at this stage of my life.”

“You’re just looking for good vehicles and good platforms. You always did. In the old days, in Vaudeville, you looked for the best theaters.So Netflix is a pretty big theatre nowadays. So people want to play that.”

“For me to do an odd appearance in a TV show, or doing a series or something on stage, or tour with Steve Martin, the eclectic nature I find to be more interesting.”

Martin and Short will have performed, “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” 80 times across the United States by the end of 2018 and it’s clear that the duo are relishing being up on stage together again.

“That’s like going fishing. You go out on the road with a band and your best friend and you play Pittsburgh and maybe Boston over 3 days and you have a riot on stage. The audiences are fantastic.”

“Then you do it 3 weeks later again. It is never overwhelming. Instead, it is just so much fun.”

You can hear Martin Short in “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” when it is released on November 30.