Marvel movies you can watch on Hulu

Everyone’s get Marvel mania these days. Film studios are doing their best to keep up with the demand, but there are still some weeks between releases of upcoming Marvel movies. So what do you do with the downtime between these blockbusters? Turn to streaming services of course. Enter: Marvel movies on Hulu.

We already broke down the current Marvel movies on Netflix during May 2018, but what Marvel movies are on Hulu? We dug into the popular service’s content library to find each and every one so you’re armed with at least a couple days of solid superhero streaming options. After all, you’re less than 10 days away from the much-anticipated release of Deadpool 2.

Marvel movies on Hulu

So, what Marvel movies are on Hulu? Netflix’s biggest rival isn’t as well known for rotating their content library, so there’s less of a rush to stream each and every Marvel movie on Hulu right now. You’ll still probably breeze through them all in a couple binge-watching sessions, but at least you know they won’t disappear out from under you as suddenly.

Currently, the only Marvel movies on Hulu are those in the Marvel Animated Features series. There are eight movies in this direct-to-video series that was produced in a partnership between Marvel Studios, Marvel’s direct film subsidiary, and Lions Gate Entertainment. The eight movies produced through this deal were: Ultimate Avengers: The Movie, Ultimate Avengers 2: Rise of the Black Panther, The Invincible Iron Man, Doctor Strange: The Sorcerer Supreme, Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow, Hulk Versus, Planet Hulk and Thor: Tales of Asgard.

What Marvel movies are on Hulu from the Marvel Animated Features series? You’ll actually find all of them except for Ultimate Avengers: The Movie. Though this first one isn’t available, its sequel is streamable through you Hulu subscription.

You’ll also find other animated Marvel movies on Netflix, such as LEGO Marvel: Avengers Reassembled! and LEGO Marvel: Maximum Overload. If you’re looking for the big blockbusters that you know from theaters instead of animated movies, Hulu only offers trailers and shorts as of the time of publication.