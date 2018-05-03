All the Marvel movies you can watch on Netflix right now

You saw Avengers: Infinity War already. You were there the night it premiered, thank you very much. But now you’re staring down a long couple of weeks until the next of the upcoming Marvel movies hits theaters. Clearly when you’re dropping this much dough on movie tickets, you don’t want to spend more purchasing individual movies, but you need your superhero high and you need it now. The solution: Marvel movies on Netflix.

You already pay the monthly subscription fee for the popular streaming service, why not put it to use in getting your fill of the Marvel universe? It only makes sense — but wait, Netflix rotates their content library constantly. So are there any Marvel movies on Netflix right now?

Marvel Movies on Netflix, May 2018

Yes, there are indeed a couple Marvel movies on Netflix right now. But you’re going to want to watch about one of them a week if you want to see them all again before they’re potentially pulled from the streaming service. Netflix will announce at the end of the month what’s leaving in June. If that list comes out and doesn’t include these titles, you’re in the clear. Until then, you might want to assume they’re all leaving, just to be safe and get them in your weekend movie watching rotation in time.

We did all the hunting for you, so you can just type the title directly into search and start streaming some superhero adventures ASAP. The Marvel movies on Netflix right now are Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We hope you’ve already seen the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Wait, those are the only Marvel movies on Netflix?

Well, not quite, but that depends on what you’re looking for. We know when you’re hunting for Marvel movies on Netflix, you’re probably searching for those big blockbusters on the streaming service. The three movies above are the only ones of Netflix right now that fit that bill.

But, if you really can’t get enough of the Marvel Universe and you’re a big fan of animation, the streaming service does indeed have more to offer. You’ll find some superhero specific movies like Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United and Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United on Netflix. Add to that list a couple crossovers, but not the kind you’re probably thinking of. The other movies on Netflix featuring Marvel characters are courtesy of Lego: You can also stream LEGO Marvel Superheroes: Avengers Reassembled! and LEGO Marvel Superheroes: Maximum Overload on Netflix right now.