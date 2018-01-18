‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ is a fitting, thrilling finale to the underrated franchise

Sure it is predictable and far from original, but who cares when it delivers so much fun

‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’

Director: Wes Ball

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario

Rating: PG-13

3.5 (Out Of 5) Globes

Plot: In "The Death Cure," the final installment to the “Maze Runner” franchise, Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) is forced to lead his group of escaped Gladers on their riskiest mission yet so that they can save Minho (Ki Hong Lee) from inside the Last City, which is completely controlled by WCKD. Once there the remaining Gladers discover a secret that could help to save all of humanity.

Review: It’s not a surprise that the “Maze Runner” films have gone under the radar. The first two installments were released in the quiet of September, their budgets have been relatively low, and they’ve been widely dismissed as “Hunger Games” knockoffs.

But, while far from original, they’ve each provided a healthy dose of fun and have been impressively crafted. Thankfully “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” the final installment to the series, continues that trend and provides a fitting farewell.

Both in the fact that it’s entirely familiar and predictable, and in how it zips, creates peril, and has umpteen compelling set-pieces and perfectly placed action beats that constantly keep you thoroughly engaged.

While you probably need at least some prior knowledge of the series to get really caught up in proceedings, “The Death Cure” keeps you hooked.

Sure there are too many near misses and lucky exits to actually put you on the edge of your seat, while its umpteen endings quickly grate, but after three films that have mostly delivered you’re quickly able to look past these foibles. Especially because the combination of its enthusiastic young cast with experienced actors is particularly potent.

And while “The Maze Runner” franchise has never threatened to go down in cinematic history, it will at least be remembered for giving the increasingly impressive director Wes Ball and compelling star Dylan O’Brien the opportunity to show off their skills. Having cut their teeth and succeeded with this series, it will now be exciting to see what they can muster with bigger, bolder franchises and films.

If they’re anywhere near as enjoyable as the “Maze Runner” films then they will be fine. Let’s just hope they are a little more original, though.