McClane producer on the ‘tricky’ balance of making a Die Hard prequel/sequel

Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura has some updates on McClane, the upcoming sixth installment to the Die Hard franchise that will act as both a prequel to the 1988 original and a sequel to A Good Day To Die Hard.

“In one more week or so we are handing in a draft of McClane to Fox,” Di Bonaventura tells Metro. “I love it. I have to say, it is so different. It is a prequel and a sequel at the same time. Which is really fresh. You’ve never seen anything like it.”

Has Bruce Willis helped to develop McClane?

However, while Di Bonaventura is clearly rather excited about McClane, which will explore the early career of the cop in New York before his legendary antics at the Nakatomi Corporation’s 1988 Christmas Eve party, the Bumblebee producer admits that figuring out when to go prequel and when to go sequel has been tricky.

“That’s tricky in the same way that [Bumblebee] was. Because we’re trying to figure out when to go to the prequel and when to go to the sequel, figuring out how far to go back, too. But it has been fun.”

Then there’s the small matter of Bruce Willis. Di Bonaventura stresses that Willis will 100% be in the film, but for the time he has kept out of the development of McClane.

“Bruce doesn’t like to be involved in this bit. But he has been a little bit,” says Di Bonaventura. “Which I think is smart as an actor, because then when you are reading it you are reading it objectively. You’re like, ‘Is that my character?’ Also it gets intimidating as a writer if you’re like,’Bruce Willis said this!’ They’re like, ‘OK?’

Obviously we’re still a little bit away from McClane, which will be directed by Len Wiseman, as it doesn’t even have a confirmed release date.

In the meantime, though, Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21.