Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s creative process is genuinely beautiful

The duo write, direct and act together and are clearly killing it as man and wife

Hearing Ben Falcone talk about Melissa McCarthy is enough to cure even the most shattered of broken hearts.

The love that the writer and director, who has now overseen Melissa McCarthy’s recent performances in “Tammy” and “The Boss,” as well as their upcoming new comedy “Life Of The Party,” has for his creative and life partner shines through any time that her name is merely mentioned.

I learnt this first-hand last month when I talked to Falcone over the phone about “The Life Of The Party,” especially after I asked him about their creative process.

“We usually like to write together and be in the same room together. Because she makes me laugh so much. We feel like that’s the best way to do it.”

“Sometimes if we are traveling or something we pass drafts back and forth. But generally we sit together in a room. It’s really great.”

“Because as parents and people with a busy career these days it’s just time we get together and try to make each other laugh. And it’s just very natural. Because that’s how we met. It’s an absolute blessing and we are so grateful.”

So. Cute. It only got cuter when I quizzed Falcone about their collaborative process during filming, when is directing and she is the star.

“If I have a version of how I want to do it I will tell everyone, ‘Here’s what I want to do and why.’ But I also don’t want to do something that is adverse to what the actor wants to do.”

“Because usually when you tell them to do something that is the absolute opposite of what they want to be doing it doesn’t turn out very well.”

“With Melissa she has such a good eye with everything. And she is smart. And she is so loving and accommodating. Comedy is democracy. If it doesn’t make people laugh then it isn’t funny.”

“Melissa knows that. So, smartly, she likes to do things in as many different ways as possible so that we have different things to try when we are editing. She’s a dream to work with in every way.”

“We really try to cast people that are just really nice folks, too, who are nice to try the process. Hopefully the word is out that me and Melissa are fun to work with. We try to find fun people and just have a little party of our own.”

After somehow resisting the urge to immediately go, ‘Aw,’ in appreciation of his love for his wife, I instead asked Falcone if he remembered the first time that he met McCarthy. Of course, the romantic bastard did, and was more than happy to recall it, too.

“I do! We met at Groundlings. She sat to my right. She was smiling and laughing about something. And I immediately felt that she should be my friend.”

Because he is so close to McCarthy, I asked Falcone whether there was a creative spark or energy or part of her personality that he tries to tap into as a writer and director. But he insisted that his process is the complete opposite.

“That’s an interesting way to go. But that’s not the way that I think. The way that I think is that I am just a real story hog.”

“I really just want to serve the story. I think, ‘Oh, Diane would be like this at this time. Because she would be nervous, because she thinks that her daughter doesn’t want her there. So we better make sure that gets out’.”

“Then Melissa will start doing some jokes, or something dramatic, all of which is really good, because she is such a strong actor, and her supporting players with her are all so strong.”

“But I will just make sure that we don’t lose the idea of, ‘Let’s make sure that she is really nervous right here. Because that’s really important to her character’.”

“Then the rest of it is really up to her, because she is so funny and so strong. I’m not going to say, ‘You should do it like this or like that.’ Basically my directing philosophy is to put them in the best position to succeed.”

“So I look to get the cast and crew in that situation and then step back and let them succeed. Then if something feels like it isn’t working, I come in, don’t freak everybody out, but say, ‘I don’t feel like this is working. Maybe this is why. Could we try it this way?’ We’ve had some pretty good results that way.”

“My personality is not to try and legislate for every little thing that is going to happen. I like to see how it plays out. Then if it’s not happening I will come in and be like, ‘Can we just make this happen once. Because I think I might need it’.”

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy’s latest comedy “The Life Of The Party” is released on Friday May 11, while the above proves that their marriage is probably the purest and most inspiring thing to have ever come out of Hollywood.