Michelle Monaghan talks ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’: ‘Ethan Hunt really confronts his demons’

Actress also admits she was surprised to return, waxes lyrical about Christopher McQuarrie, and reveals that the title works on several levels

While Michelle Monaghan impressed in her supporting role as Julia Meade in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III, her very brief cameo appearance in 2011’s Ghost Protocol and the fact she wasn’t in 2015’s Rogue Nation at all led most moviegoers to assume her time as Ethan Hunt’s estranged wife was over.

That’s why it was such a surprise when it was announced back in June that Monaghan had taken part in production on “Mission: Impossible - Fallout,” while the first trailer for the film showed that she actually had some dialogue, which wasn’t the case in the fourth installment to the series.

I recently had the chance to speak to Monaghan about “The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall,” which revolves around the titular character, played by Logan Lerman, who finds love and accidental success as a teenager only to then suddenly disappear.

Towards the end of our conversation I asked Monaghan for an update on “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” starting off with whether she was surprised to return.

“Yeah, I was actually. I got a call from Christopher and he said that they would like to bring her back for this installment. And I think the fans were interested in that. I then asked what he had up his sleeve, and I was immediately impressed.”

“But ‘Mission Impossibles’ never disappoint. It is such a fun franchise. That’s as an actor, but even for an audience it is such a great franchise. This one is really exciting, and you can expect great locations, real stunts, Tom doing insane stuff, a great cast, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

I then asked Monaghan what it is that writer and director Christopher McQuarrie, who oversaw “Rogue Nation” in the same capacities and previously collaborated with Cruise on “Valkyrie,” “Jack Reacher,” “Edge Of Tomorrow,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” and “The Mummy,” too, brings to the series.

“He is incredible. I can’t even count the ways that I respect him. First and foremost he is a writer, and it is always a pleasure as an actor to be able to collaborate with a writer and a director, one person who has a singular vision.”

“I love that Tom and Chris have a real shorthand, which is very helpful. They trust each other intrinsically. And any other actor that enters the franchise knows they are going to be in good hands.”

“History shows just how good they are with the action sequences, but Chris really wanted to bring it back to an emotional point. Much like the fourth film, perhaps. And really have Ethan confront his demons.”

“’Fallout’ is indicative of a number of different things. It could be the fallout of a relationship. I would say it is a much more emotionally confronting film than we have seen in the past.”

We’ll get to see if that’s the case when “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is released on July 27.

You can see Michelle Monaghan in “The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall” when it hits select cinemas on March 2, while it is available now on DirecTV.