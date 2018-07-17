Minions 2 is in the works, according to director Kyle Balda

Minions 2 is officially in production!

Fans of the Despicable Me series and the first Minion movie can get excited because the second installment of Minions in the works.

According to director Kyle Balda the animated movie is in the early stages of production.

"Production is starting right now actually, in Paris, so I'll be here for another couple of years," Balda told Digital Spy in an exclusive interview. "We're just starting – sets are being built and we're doing some staging and some early layout for the film," he added. "And it comes out in almost exactly two years."

While production just beginning and in its early stages, here’s what we already know about the second Minions movie and what you can expect.

Minions 2: Will Pierre Coffin return?

We already know that Kyle Balda is in Paris at the Illumination Mac Guff studio and is currently mapping out the early stages of production for Minions 2. Baba and Coffin have co-directed the Despicable Me series and Minions movies, but its not clear if Coffin is co-directing Minions 2. According to the Minions 2 IMDb page, Kyle Baba is listed as the director, while Brad Ableson and Andrew Gordon are listed as co-directors.

Coffin, who is known for the voices of the Minion characters, appears to be returning for the forthcoming movie.

Is Sandra Bullock in Minions 2? What about Jon Hamm?

Because the animated film is still in the early stages of production, it’s not clear whether Sandra Bullock (Scarlet Overkill) and Jon Hamm (Herb Overkill) are returning for the second Minions. It all depends on the direction Kyle Balda takes the prequel.

The full cast of Minions 2 hasn’t been released yet. Balda revealed production has started this month, so it's not clear if the full cast has been put together yet. It would be great if we get a chance to see return appearances by Michael Keaton (Walter Nelson), Allison Janney (Madge Nelson) and Steve Coogan (Professor Flux).

Minions 2 release date?

Digital Spy reports that Minions 2 will be released in June 2020 in the U.K. and July 2020 in the U.S.