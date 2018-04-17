Moviepass temporarily drops unlimited plan. Is it still a good deal?

New Moviepass members — when people are most likely to see tons of films — won't be getting the company's famous unlimited deal, at least temporarily.

Even if we rarely take full advantage, there’s something psychologically irresistible about the word “unlimited.” Until now, that was the premise of Moviepass, the so-called “Netflix for movie theaters”: Sign up for the monthly service for a price of $10 and get a ticket to any film every day of the month.

Yes, even the longest months only have 31 days, but that’s as good as unlimited. New Moviepass members for the next three months, however, will find themselves limited to just four films. According to BGR, Moviepass has partnered with iHeartRadio for a promotion that gives new subscribers three months of access to both services for $29.95, with the caveat that their movie passes are limited to four during that time period.

Moviepass will become “unlimited” again, at the rate of $9.95 per month, when the promotion ends.

New Moviepass members tend to be the ones most likely to see tons of films — which also tends to eat into company profits. In a deep dive by Wired into how Moviepass makes money, they found that it doesn’t quite yet. But when users see one or two movies a month, the math works out much better for the company than movie fans who take full advantage.

In what many in the industry saw as a power move after comments by AMC Chairman Adam Aron, Moviepass blocked 10 popular AMC movie theaters, including the Times Square location, from its app in January 2018. The theaters were reinstated earlier this month.

The service has signed up more than 1.5 million members since debuting in 2011. But the platform is facing competition from a rival service, Sinemia, which is priced at $9 per month, includes access to 3D and IMAX films (Moviepass only includes 2D films), and allows users to buy tickets from home rather than having to show up at the theater. The catch is that service limits subscribers to just two movies a month.

So is Moviepass still a good deal? Going to a theater more often, even if at first it's just once or twice a month, should theoretically stoke your appetite for more. A one-month subscription still costs less than a single movie ticket at a New York City theater, so even if you're an occasional user who doesn't mind seeing films in 2D, it remains a great deal. But indie studios, some of the earliest and strongest supporters of Moviepass, hope you'll develop the moviegoing habit again by going to theaters more often.

When going to a theater is as easy as sitting down on your sofa, there's no contest which provides the better movie watching experience. Ultimately, it depends on where you live and how you use the service — and whether the chairs at your local cinema measure up to your sofa.