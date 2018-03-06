Netflix drops trailer for 'Lost In Space'

The Netflix Original Series take on the 1960s space adventure show is very now.

The highly anticipated update to Lost In Space is still more than a month away, but Netflix has just released the first full-length trailer for their sci-fi thriller.

The story remains the same, but the FX are literally out-of-this-world.

According to Netflix, "The Robinson family, part of a highly trained mission to establish a new colony in space, is unexpectedly pulled off course forcing them to crash land on a lost planet. Danger will find them. Lost In Space premieres April 13, 2018."

The new trailer includes some previously unrevealed shots of the planet the Robinson family find themselves stranded on, and the "Robot," a super scary looking extraterrestrial.

Gone is the camp factor from the original series, as well as (we're guessing here) the critically-panned acting from the 1998 film starring William Hurt, Heather Graham and Matt LeBlanc.

And though it is still billed as a family program, this Netflix trailer for "Lost In Space" does look pretty damn scary for kids.

Look out for appearances from Parker Posey ("Superman Returns") as Dr. Smith, Toby Stephens ("Black Sails") as John Robinson and Molly Parker ("Deadwood") as Maureen Robinson.

Watch out for all ten episodes of "Lost In Space" on Netflix on April 13. In the meantime, we've brought together a bunch of other shows currently getting reboots.