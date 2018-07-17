Get ready to see your favorite toddlers on the big screen again.

Believe it or not, but it’s been almost 19 years since Tommy, Chuckie and the gang made their way abroad for Rugrats in Paris: The Movie. The fierce gang of toddlers is getting back together for a new Rugrats movie set to be released in 2020.

Here’s everything we know about the new Rugrats movie so far.

What you need to know about the new Rugrats movie

According to Variety, the script for the new Rugrats movie will be written by David Goodman. It’ll be a live-action movie with CGI characters, according to the industry magazine.

Details about the new Rugrats movie are slim, but we’re hoping all the main players — Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Phil and Lil DeVille and Angelica Pickles — will be back.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, told Variety. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

A new Rugrats TV show is in the works, too

The animated gang is also headed back to Nickelodeon for 26 episodes, along with other 90s cartoon favorites like Blues Clues, Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim. The new season of Rugrats will feature the main players, along with new characters.

"Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans," said Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players, the studio rebooting the Rugrats. "Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children."

When will the new Rugrats movie be in theaters?

The release date for the new Rugrats movie is set for November 13, 2020, so there are still a couple of years to go before you can reserve your tickets.