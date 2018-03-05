Oscars 2018 spreads the love

‘The Shape Of Water’ won the biggest prizes, but ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ also had very successful nights.

The 2018 Academy Awards was a little more open than expected.

Because even though "The Shape Of Water" was the most successful film of the night, the Oscars spread the love amongst a number of other 2017 releases.

“The Shape Of Water” ultimately reigned supreme, though, as it pipped “Three Billboards Outside Of Ebbing, Missouri” to Best Picture, Guillermo del Toro won Best Director, and it was also awarded the Best Production Design and Best Music (Original Score) prizes.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” claimed two of the major acting prizes, with Frances McDormand taking home Best Actress and Sam Rockwell landing Best Supporting Actor.

But, as well as losing out on Best Picture, Martin McDonagh will feel disappointed that he missed out on Best Original Screenplay, which instead went to Jordan Peele for “Get Out.”

It was in the other awards where the Oscars really shared the love, though. “Dunkirk” took home 3 of the smaller accolades, claiming the Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing gongs.

"Blade Runner 2049" also had a rather big night, claiming Best Visual Effects, while the standing ovation that greeted Roger Deakins’ Best Cinematography triumph at the fourteenth time of asking showed just how popular his victory was.

Those involved in “Coco” will be feeling rather happy with themselves, too, as the film won Best Animated Feature Film and Best Music Original Song for “Remember Me.”

“Darkest Hour” secured two Oscars, the first for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, while Gary Oldman took home the Best Actor prize as expected.

There were two films that went home with a solitary prize, as James Ivory won Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for “Call Me By Your Name” and Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for “I, Tonya.”

You can check out the other winners from the 90th Academy Awards below.

Best Documentary (Feature)

﻿"Faces Places"

﻿"Last Men in Aleppo"

﻿"Strong Island"

﻿"Abacus: Small Enough To Jail"

﻿"Icarus"

Best Foreign Language Film

"﻿A Fantastic Woman"

﻿"Loveless"

﻿"On Body and Soul"

﻿"The Insult"

﻿"The Square"

Best Short Film (Animated)

﻿"Dear Basketball"

﻿"Garden Party"

﻿"Negative Space"

﻿"Lou"

"﻿Revolting Rhymes"

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

"﻿Edith & Eddie"

﻿"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam On The 405"

﻿"Heroin(e)"

﻿"Knife Skills"

﻿"Traffic Stop"

Best Short Film (Live Action)

﻿"DeKalb Elementary"

﻿"My Nephew Emmett"

﻿"The Silent Child"

﻿"Watu Wote/All of Us"

﻿"The Eleven O’Clock"