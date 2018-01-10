This cruel world doesn’t deserve the gloriously feel-good 'Paddington 2'

"Paddington 2"

Director: Paul King

Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant

Rating: PG

5 (Out Of 5) Globes

Plot: With Paddington now fully acclimated to London, and a focal point of the community, he now has his eyes set on an antique pop-up book of London for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday. Paddington gets a series of odd jobs to raise money to buy the book. But when a mysterious thief suddenly steals it, Paddington finds himself caught in a scandal and ends up in prison.

Review: “Paddington 2” is so uplifting and affecting that this cruel world really doesn’t deserve it. It’s not all plain sailing for the beloved bear in the sequel, though, as he ends up in prison for a crime that he didn’t commit. But Paddington’s attitude, his innocence, his warmth, and how it contagiously spreads amongst most of those around him means you can’t help but smile and glow throughout. Literally, everything about “Paddington 2” is pitch perfect. Its poignancy sings, never grates. It boasts side-splitting humor for kids and adults alike. But most importantly it’s a breezy, meticulously constructed, innately sweet family film that has an anti-Brexit subtext festering underneath. Co-writer and director Paul King and the cadence of Ben Whishaw are integral to making “Paddington 2” such a touching hoot, as they combine to create a merriment, joy, and world that you wish reality mirrored more. Which is exactly why getting lost in “Paddington 2” is just so magical, feel-good, and the perfect antidote to anyone feeling lost or blue.