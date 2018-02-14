See 2017's best movie Get Out for free on Presidents' Day

Get Out is coming back to the big screen with free shows at AMC Theaters. Credit: Universal Pictures

Our 45th president may not be worth celebrating, but Jordan Peele is.

The comedic actor turned serious director with 2017's acclaimed Get Out, the psychological horror-thriller about being black in America that has garnered Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.

To celebrate one year since the film's release and "as a small thank you to the fans," Peele announced on Twitter that the movie will be screened for free at select AMC Theaters on Presidents' Day.

For New York City, those theaters are AMC Empire 25 (234 W. 42nd St., Theater District) and AMC Village 7 (66 Third Ave., East Village). Here’s the complete list for all cities.

Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis when the box office opens on the day of the screening, Monday, Feb. 19. You can only get one ticket per person, so make sure you and your +1 arrive together. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Can’t make the free screenings? Get Out is also available to stream through HBO (but really, it’s meant to be seen on the big screen to get the full terrifying effect).

Peele isn’t sitting back while the award nominations — and wins — roll in. He’s been supporting other creative people who have taken an interest in the movie, from the aspiring filmmakers in UCLA professor Tananarive Due’s film class on black horror to showcasing artworks inspired by Get Out through an online gallery and the hashtag #GetOutOneYearLater.

Artists from all over the world were inspired to create their own interpretations of the imagery and ideas in Get Out. One year later, the conversation continues. #GetOutOneYearLater https://t.co/5AKt8gW1zy pic.twitter.com/PdCfbcVlko — Get Out (@GetOutMovie) February 13, 2018

“In making Get Out, I’ve felt a kinship with artists who have reached out to add to the conversation,” Peele says in a short film accompanying the project. “I believe art promotes empathy, and expression is the greatest weapon we have against violence and hatred and bigotry.”

Take that as your cue to go out and make something that could help change society, too.