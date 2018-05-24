Meet the new creatures of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Get to know some of the aliens from this far, far away galaxy.

There are a ton of new creatures in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Photo by Lucasfilm

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is packed with new creatures.

We’ve come a long way from the days of 1977’s occasionally lo-fi "Star Wars," in which one of the cantina scene aliens got his glowing eyes from a (visible) flashlight jammed in the back of his head.

The crew behind "Solo" had better tech — as well as a healthier budget — to work with when it came to creating its dizzying array of exotic creatures. In total, some 500 designs for new aliens crossed the drawing board.

Here are three who made the cut and can now look forward to living forever on toy store shelves.

Meet the creatures of "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Moloch

The helmeted villain is a member of the White Worms gang and hunts Han Solo on his home planet of Corellia.

Six Eyes

Looking like an irradiated cow, the creature can be found gambling at the Sabacc table, using his extra eyes to spy on other players.

Quay Tolsite

The angular-headed baddie is affiliated with the Pyke crime syndicate and runs a mining operation on Kessel.