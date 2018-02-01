Everybody can relax, we now know when the first 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is airing

The film will be with us in less than 5 months, and we're yet to see anything

Want to know how to create some panic in the movie community?

Greenlit a spin-off for one of the most popular characters that cinema has ever seen. That alone will spark a debate about who should be cast which will be screamed across the world wide web, while every other decision regarding the film will be furiously discussed and contested, too.

Then, half-way through production, fire the directors, and bring in an experienced if unspectacular replacement.

At that point all hell will kick off, as fans will start to speculate if the film is already beyond repair, assume that the styles of the directors won’t mesh, and label the whole thing a catastrophe.

That’s exactly what has happened with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

In order to quash these problems you’d have thought that Disney and Lucasfilm would have rushed the first trailer out for the blockbuster.

But, instead, despite being just 5 months away from release, we are yet to see a first trailer for the film. That has only exacerbated concerns from moviegoers.

Those fears can now come to an end, though. That’s because the release date for the first “Solo: A Star Wars Story” trailer has been revealed.

Trailer Track have reported that the footage for the film will premiere on Monday during ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Those of you that miss the show will presumably be able to watch the trailer online shortly after.

There’s also some speculation from The Hollywood Reporter that the first glimpse of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will emerge a day earlier and air during Super Bowl LII between Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots on Sunday.

Considering everything that has happened with “Solo: A Star Wars Story” you can expect there to be a furious analysis of the trailer, whenever it emerges.

Ron Howard has overseen “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which was previously directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, as well as Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo.

Once the trailer is released it’s safe to assume that the marketing campaign for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will then fully kick into action.

Because if it doesn’t “Star Wars” fans will lose their minds.