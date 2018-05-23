'Solo': Examining the pansexuality of Lando Calrissian

The new "Star Wars" flick is adding a new layer to the fan-favorite character.

Donald Glove takes over for Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. Photo by Lucasfilm

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” introduces a younger Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and according, to the prequel’s co-writer, the scoundrel is more complex than the cape-wearing ladies’ man he’s portrayed as in the original films when the character was played by Billy Dee Williams.

Lando is pansexual, Jonathan Kasdan recently told the Huffington Post. “And I love the fluidity - sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are part of.”

Guess they’re good for more than just protocol.

In the movie, Lando has a curvaceous robot companion L3-37 (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), but it’s unclear exactly how close the two are. There are hints, though. As there are to Lando’s potentially wide variety of interests. You be the judge.

“Everything you heard about me is true.” - Lando

“I thought she loved me.” - Lando on L3-37

I’m an expert with intertwined celestial bodies.” - Lando

“You’re adorable.” - Lando to Han

“You done flirting?” L3-37 to Lando about Han