Joel Silver defends ‘Superfly’s’ threesome sex scene

Warning: There are some SPOILERS ahead for Superfly.

So if you haven’t seen Director X’s stylized remake of the cult 1972 crime drama then bookmark this article, enjoy the bombast of "Superfly," and then return to see what Joel Silver had to say about one of its stand-out scenes.

"Superfly" is a film about ambition, excess and hubris, and it does a captivating job of showing what the ascent of Trevor Jackson’s Youngblood Priest from a successful drug dealer to bona-fide drug kingpin would entail.

This includes splashing thousands and thousands of dollars on fashionable and outlandish pieces of attire, drugs, booze, cars and basically anything that Youngblood desires.

One scene in particular is designed to show Youngblood at his zenith, as we see him partaking in a threesome sex scene with his two girlfriends Georgia (Lex Scott Davis) and Cynthia (Andrea Londo).

This sequence provoked quite the reaction in the screening I was in. Some squirmed as it verged closer and closer to softcore pornography, others awkwardly laughed, while the rest saw it for what it was and applauded its celebration of Youngblood’s lust for life.

I recently had the chance to speak to "Superfly’s" producer Joel Silver, during which time we discussed the threesome sex scene, and he both explained and defended its inclusion.

“There was a scene in a tub in the original movie, and X wanted to go past that. In the original movie he had two girlfriends that didn’t know about each other. And essentially X said that wasn’t very cool today. They would have had to have met each other.”

“So essentially the tub became the shower and it became a chance to really highlight a great scene and deal with a great piece of music. The song was ‘This Way’ by Khalid and H.E.R., and it is a really great track, and the perfect track for that scene.”

“We love that scene. I really hope people feel about it the way that we do. Because it is fun and sexy and it is beautifully shot and well performed and we are very happy with it. I think it works very well for us.”

“Look, we didn’t have a lot of time for anything making this picture, but we got in there and did that scene and everybody was on board, they felt good about it, and it came out great.”