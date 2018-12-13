Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour coming to Netflix

Taylor Swift fans who missed the chance to see her record-breaking Reputation Stadium Tour this year will get a second chance on New Year's Eve. Taking to Twitter and Instagram on her 29th birthday today, the pop star announced that she will be releasing a concert film on December 31, exclusively on Netflix.

"Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!" Swift wrote on Instagram.

The tour, and its associated album, Reputation, broke world records, selling over 2 million tickets and making $266 million in just six months, according to Billboard. The album itself sold over 2 million copies in its first week and found itself nominated for a Grammy this year.

Swift also took the opportunity to thank the opening acts that followed her on the tour, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, her backup dancers, band and most importantly her fans, the self-identifying "Swifties."

"You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year," she wrote. "You’re the best. Thank you for everything."

The Reputation Stadium Tour isn't the first exclusive concert film partnership Netflix has made with pop stars at the peak of their careers: in 2016 the streaming service put together a similar movie based on one of Justin Timberlake's world tour performances. Just last year, Netflix released a short documentary following Lady Gaga in the leadup to her Super Bowl performance.

If their previous concert films are any indication, Taylor Swift fans can likely expect some glimpses behind the scenes of the elaborately staged performance, which featured not just the expected costume changes and pyrotechnics, but at one point an enormous cobra, a reference to a feud the singer had with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016.

In any case, Swifties won't have to wait much longer to find out: the film premieres at 12:01 am on December 31.

We are SO ready for this! The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour is coming to @Netflix the morning of New Year's Eve 🎬!! Watch the trailer now! #repTourNetflix pic.twitter.com/spLrNQvbYT — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) December 13, 2018