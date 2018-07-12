At least two directors plan to make film based on Thai cave rescue

There could be not one, but two movies based on the Thai cave rescue that captured everyone’s attention across the globe.

According to Variety, film director Jon M. Chu and Ivanhoe Pictures are working together to create a movie about the Thai cave rescue — the harrowing rescue mission to free a Thai soccer team made of 12 young boys ranging from ages 11 to 16 and their soccer coach. Chu’s idea for a film based on the Thai cave rescue comes a day after Pure Flix Entertainment co-founder Michael Scott said he also has ideas for a film about the 12 boys and their 25-year –old coach.

“We’re here really looking at this as a movie that could inspire millions of people across the globe,” Scott said in a video recorded near the Thai cave rescue scene.

“We’re just kind of here witnessing the events, gathering some contacts and everything to really tell a story about the international effort — the entire world coming together to save 13 kids trapped in this Thai cave.”

In the video, Scott also mentions that his wife also grew up with the former Thai Navy SEAL who died during the intense Thai cave rescue mission and claims he has a personal connection with the story.

Pure Flix co-founder Michael Scott shares Idea of Thai cave rescue film

Pure Flix Entertainment is best known for creating faith-based films such as "God’s Dead," "Samson," "Do you Believe" and "Woodlawn." The Arizona-based film company also created the documentary “Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party,” so it should be interesting to see what kind of treatment a film about the Thai cave rescue would receive. According to Scott, the film would be created to inspire people.

"I don't think this is a religious film," said Scott. "I think this is an inspirational film,” Scott told CBS News in a phone interview.

Director Jon Chu accuses Pure Flix of “whitewashing” Thai cave rescue story

As for Chu, the director took to Twitter to let his followers know that he is also working on a Thai cave rescue project and appears to direct his message at Pure Flix / Michael Scott for “whitewashing” the Thai cave rescue story.

“I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch,” Chu wrote. “That won’t happen or we’ll give them hell. There’s a beautiful story about human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking about the story better approach it right & respectfully.”

I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch. That won’t happen or we’ll give them hell. There’s a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully. — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 11, 2018

The “Now You See Me 2” director digs further into the topic in another tweet.

“We have the power to not only MAKE history but be the historians that RECORD it too, Chu wrote. So that it’s told correctly and respectfully. Couldn’t just sit here watching how others would “interpret” this important story.”

We have the power to not only MAKE history but be the historians that RECORD it too. So that it’s told correctly and respectfully. Couldn’t just sit here watching how others would “interpret” this important story. https://t.co/kRv5k9plDU — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 12, 2018

There’s no word yet on when any of the two films will go into production but it seems like both directors and film production companies want to create a story about the Thai cave rescue mission that had us all glued to our seats.