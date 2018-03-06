The Big Lebowski turns 20 — see the cast then and now

You didn't get to see her much in the film, but she went on to be the focus of the celebrity spotlight anyway.

Although we loved in alongside The Big Lebowski cast, chilling by the lanes, we've been happy to see him in larger roles since.

Though she wins us over in every film and TV show she's in, this quirky role in The Big Lebowski will always have a special place in our hearts.

The Dude has been winning hearts and changing drink orders for 20 years now. That’s right, it’s the 20th anniversary of the Coen brothers cult classic movie that reinvigorated the market for white Russians and maybe even bowling. But where is The Big Lebowski cast today?

The Big Lebowski cast: Where are they now?

Many of the members of The Big Lebowski cast are still fixed features on Hollywood runways and podiums at award shows. Others seemed to disappear from the zeitgeist a couple years after the movie was released. Either way, each of them brought something special to the movie that was quickly embraced by so many. (In case it’s been a few years since you rewatched the film, the likes of Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi graced the silver screen in this winner.)

And it certainly doesn’t feel like 20 years since the film came out. The antics and adventures of the characters still feel new and captivating to us. Though members of The Big Lebowski cast have gone on to carve out successful Hollywood careers, fans of this film will probably always know them for their roles in the satisfyingly weird flick. You know as well as we do that Jeff Bridges will always be The Dude to some of us.

To celebrate the movie’s big anniversary, don your very best bathrobe, mix up a big batch of white Russians and make a date with your friends to hit the lanes. Bowling lanes that is. But before you head out from home, where hopefully you have only your own rugs, catch up with The Big Lebowski cast and see how they’ve changed since the movie came out all the way back on March 6, 1998.

Click through the slides above to see The Big Lebowski cast then and now