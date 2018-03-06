Home
 
The Big Lebowski turns 20 — see the cast then and now

By
Linnea Zielinski
 Published : March 06, 2018 | Updated : March 06, 2018
the big lebowski cast VIEW GALLERY 6 Photos
  • the big lebowski cast john goodman the big lebowski cast john goodman
    1 of 6

    John Goodman (Walter Sobchak)

    This actor's been looking trim in recent years. Look him in the reboot of Roseanne, which features the entire original cast.

  • the big lebowski cast john turturro the big lebowski cast john turturro
    2 of 6

    John Turturro (Jesus Quintana)

    Surely you remember his bravado, and outfits, from his role as the bowling competitor who talked a really big game.

  • the big lebowski cast julianne moore the big lebowski cast julianne moore
    3 of 6

    Julianne Moore (Maude Lebowski)

    Though she wins us over in every film and TV show she's in, this quirky role in The Big Lebowski will always have a special place in our hearts.

  • the big lebowski steve buscemi the big lebowski steve buscemi
    4 of 6

    Steve Buscemi (Theodore Donald Kerabatsos)

    Although we loved in alongside The Big Lebowski cast, chilling by the lanes, we've been happy to see him in larger roles since.

  • the big lebowski cast tara reid the big lebowski cast tara reid
    5 of 6

    Tara Reid (Bunny Lebowski)

    You didn't get to see her much in the film, but she went on to be the focus of the celebrity spotlight anyway.

  • the big lebowski cast jeff bridges the big lebowski cast jeff bridges
    6 of 6

    Jeff Bridges (The Dude)

    The Dude is still rocking the big beard and long locks, but looking far more polished these days.

The Dude has been winning hearts and changing drink orders for 20 years now. That’s right, it’s the 20th anniversary of the Coen brothers cult classic movie that reinvigorated the market for white Russians and maybe even bowling. But where is The Big Lebowski cast today?

The Big Lebowski cast: Where are they now?

Many of the members of The Big Lebowski cast are still fixed features on Hollywood runways and podiums at award shows. Others seemed to disappear from the zeitgeist a couple years after the movie was released. Either way, each of them brought something special to the movie that was quickly embraced by so many. (In case it’s been a few years since you rewatched the film, the likes of Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi graced the silver screen in this winner.)

And it certainly doesn’t feel like 20 years since the film came out. The antics and adventures of the characters still feel new and captivating to us. Though members of The Big Lebowski cast have gone on to carve out successful Hollywood careers, fans of this film will probably always know them for their roles in the satisfyingly weird flick. You know as well as we do that Jeff Bridges will always be The Dude to some of us.

the big lebowski cast

To celebrate the movie’s big anniversary, don your very best bathrobe, mix up a big batch of white Russians and make a date with your friends to hit the lanes. Bowling lanes that is. But before you head out from home, where hopefully you have only your own rugs, catch up with The Big Lebowski cast and see how they’ve changed since the movie came out all the way back on March 6, 1998.

