Is 'Thor: Ragnarok' streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime yet?

How you can stream the third installment from the "Thor" series.

When is Thor: Ragnarok coming to Netflix? That’s a question many people are asking as they anxiously wait for the third installment from Marvel’s Thor series to become available on the popular streaming service.

Thor: Ragnarok is the 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and was directed by Taika Waititi. The film stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thomson Karl Urban Mark Ruffalo and Anthon Hopkins. There's also a cameo made by Matt Damon in the film. This film is the sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Avenger: Age of Ultron and Doctor Strange.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the planet Sakaar without his mighty hammer and is faced with the seemingly impossible challenge of racing against time to get back to Asgard to stop Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying the universe.

The film hit the theaters last November and grossed $854 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Thor movie of the three releases. The Marvel superhero movie has been available to purchase from digital stores such as iTunes, Google Play, Fandango Now and Vudu since late February and became available on Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD since early March

If you didn’t want to chalk up the money to purchase the digital or physical copy, Marvel fans will be thrilled to discover that Thor: Ragnarok is coming to Netflix.

So, When is Thor: Ragnarok coming to Netflix?

If you saw the movie in the theaters and are ready to watch it again to pick up on things you may have missed or if you’ve been waiting for it to finally make it to Netflix, your time has come.

Thor: Ragnarok is now available for streaming on Netflix. The streaming service made the Marvel movie starring Chris Hemsworth available on Netflix June 5. This means you can fire up your Netflix account and stream Thor: Ragnarok.

Is Thor: Ragnarok on Amazon Prime or Hulu?

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription (or access to someone’s account) and you want to stream the movie on Amazon, you’ll have to rent or buy the digital copy. The movie isn't included your Amazon Prime subscription yet and it is not available on. Hulu