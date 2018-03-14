‘Tomb Raider’ is the best video game adaptation yet

‘Tomb Raider’

Director: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Walton Goggins

Rating: PG-13

3.5 (Out of 5) Globes

Plot: Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) has spent years trying to overcome the disappearance of her eccentric father, Richard Croft (Dominic West). Now 21, her life lacks purpose and focus, while she also has to decide whether to officially declare her father dead.

But after discovering several clues to where he travelled to, Lara heads out on a dangerous mission across the world to try and find out exactly what happened to him, only to discover the existence of the shadowy organization Trinity and Richard’s rival archaeologist Mathias Vogel (Walton Goggins).

Review: To call “Tomb Raider” the best video game adaptation of all time is arguably damning it with faint praise, as previous entries into that genre have seemingly only ever ranged from the truly underwhelming to the outrageously diabolical.

“Tomb Raider” manages to transcend these hurdles by tapping into what made the game so unique. We see Lara quickly having to use her physicality to get out of dangerous, tight spots, as well as using her smarts to get out of more drastic and spectacular situations, too.

Lara manages to escape some of these predicaments a little too easily, especially when there are guns involved, but Alicia Vikander is so adept and impressive in her role that you constantly believe and are transfixed by her portrayal.

Unlike other action films “Tomb Raider” has no issue slowing things down and then trying to ramp up the suspense through various life or death puzzles. This mixture of set-pieces make it feel wholly original, as well as both immersive and visceral.

It also means that “Tomb Raider” is splendid popcorn fodder that stays true to its source material. Which is much more than practically every other video game adaptation can say.