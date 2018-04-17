Tribeca Film Festival 2018 interview: ‘We have always been political’

Jane Rosenthal talks to Metro about the 17th year of the festival and we reveal 10 movies and events that you need to check out

Every year the Tribeca Film Festival looks to celebrate the anniversary of some of the most popular movie releases in recent history. This coming Thursday it will do just that to mark the 35 th anniversary of “Scarface,” which will be followed by Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer and director Brian De Palma talking about the film. Then, a week later, Steven Spielberg, Liam Neeson, Sir Ben Kingsley and Embeth Davidtz will give the same treatment to mark honor the 25 th anniversary of “Schindler’s List.” Not too shabby.

The Tribeca Talks series has always set the festival apart from its rivals, and this year is no different. Jamie Foxx, David Duchovny, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nancy Meyers, Laura Poitras, and Ed Burns with talk through their careers, while Alexander Payne and Dick Cavett, John Legend and Sara Bareilles, Lesli Linka Glatter and Claire Danes, Brent Hodge and Paul Feig, Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro will all partake in in-depth conversations, and the cast and crew behind “Westworld” will divulge details on season 2.

The third pairing of writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman, “Tully” features a sublime performance from Charlize Theron (“Young Adult”), who stars as Marlo, an exhausted mother of three that strikes up an increasingly close relationship with her babysitter (Mackenize Davis). Following the New York Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival director Jason Reitman will sit down with Tamara Jenkins for a discussion on his career. This is just one of many illuminating talks planned during the festival, which you can read more about on the next slide …

Marvel star Karen Gillan makes her directorial debut with “The Party’s Just Beginning,” which she also wrote, and is set in her hometown of Inverness, Scotland. In it the “Jumanji: Welcome To The World” actress stars as Liusaidh, who struggles with the recent suicide of her best friend and turns to sex and alcohol for comfort.

Ed Sheeran’s cousin Murray Cummings directed this intimate look at the musician’s writing and recording process, all while Ed created his most recent album divide. As well as following his movements in the studio and on tour, Cummings also mixes it with behind the scenes footage from his family’s archive.

The opening film of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, “Love, Gilda” takes a look at the career, life and death of beloved Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Gilda Radner, who shot to fame with her performances on “Saturday Night Live.” It mixes rare home movies with audiotapes and diary entries, and also features interviews with some of the most popular comedians of the last 40 years.

“Zoe” is set in a not-too-distant future where romantic relationships are scientifically determined by cutting edge technology, while androids known as “synthetics” are regarded as ideal partners, because they will never leave. Zoe (Lea Seydoux) and Cole (Ewan McGregor) work in the research facility where this technology is developed, and they start their own relationship that is soon plagued with difficulty.

Ollie (Tessa Thompson) and Deb (Lily James) are estranged sisters that are thrust back together when their mother dies. The duo struggle to deal with the mounting bills on their mother’s home, an unexpected pregnancy and an abusive ex, so much so that Ollie soon considers a return to the world of illegal prescription pill smuggling that she had left behind.

Oscar-nominated documentarian Liz Garbus (“Killing In The Name,” “What Happened, Miss Simone?”) spent the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency inside the offices of The New York Times, examining their approach to investigative reporting and journalism, and how they responded to the most powerful man in the world’s constant Twitter attacks against them.

Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, and John Gallagher, Jr, “The Miseducation Of Cameron Post” revolves around a teenage girl that discovers her homosexuality who is then sent to a conversion camp in an attempt to be “de-gayed.” “The Miseducation Of Cameron Post” wowed audiences at Sundance, where it picked up the Grand Jury Prize for US Drama, and will be released in the US in August.

When Jane Rosenthal co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival alongside Robert De Niro and Craig Hatkoff back in 2002 she thought it would be a one time event.

“We just wanted to bring people back to downtown Manhattan after 9/11 through movies and storytelling that talked about our similarities despite our different global backgrounds,” Rosenthal explained to me over the phone ahead of its 17th year.

For Rosenthal, these origins mean that “the festival has always been political.” The current political climate and recent social and culture movements always meant that this year was going to be no exception.

“So many of the films represent cultural shifts in our society,” Rosenthal said of this year’s selections, while she also explained why there was no need for those behind the Festival to react to the Time’s Up movement, because they Tribeca has been backing female filmmakers for years.

“Our company is 60 plus women. Issues like Time’s Up, we’ve been doing that for years. We have turned it up a notch this year, though. We wanted to have 50% female directors in our programs. We only got to 46%, but that was something we consciously did.”

Rosenthal also made sure to note the TIME’s UP all-day event on Saturday 28th April, which she explained will feature conversations with outspoken women on their pivotal roles in raising awareness about inequality in the workplace as they seek the next steps to establish the parameters for lasting change across industries and the pay spectrum.

“It’s about looking forward and looking to our recent past,” Rosenthal said of the event and the festival itself. “It is all about trying to create a narrative. We as a society tend to have short term memories. Certainly some people can’t remember what they write on Twitter from one hour to the next.”

In order to do just that the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival will once again premiere and showcase stories across various mediums, from film to television to virtual reality.

“We always look at how new technology can enable storytellers to tell their stories in a new way. We were one of the first festivals to feature a film shot entirely on a Nokia. But it is not about showcasing technology for technology’s sake. We are platform agnostic. If it is a good story we will screen it.”

You’ll be able to take in those stories when the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival unfolds across New York City between Wednesday April 18 and Sunday April 29.

You can take a click through everything that the Tribeca Film Festival has in store here, or you can check out some of the specific films and events that we can’t wait to see in the gallery above.