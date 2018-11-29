Vince McMahon biopic 'Pandemonium' will examine how wrestling defined an era

It has been quite a while since the Vince McMahon biopic Pandemonium was announced.

When it was originally disclosed in March, 2017, it was also revealed that Glen Ficarra and John Requa ("Crazy, Stupid, Love," "Focus") would be directing from a Craig A. Williams ("Underdog") script.

Then in October it was reported that Bradley Cooper had been offered the role, while right at the beginning of the year it was alleged that they were looking to cast McMahon, his wife and business partner Linda, father Vince McMahon Snr, and then wresting legends Gorilla Monsoon, Hulk Hogan, and Ted Turner.

Over the last 10 months, though, there have been no further updates.

So back in September, when I spoke to Ficarra and Requa about scribing Smallfoot, I quizzed the duo about Pandemonium, and their comments proved that momentum was still with the film.

“We’re going to go and see Vince in a couple of weeks. Show him the script,” reveals Requa, before Ficarra added, “As we’re talking I am looking at a visual effects test on Andre The Giant.”

“We’re talking to cast. We’re talking to Vince,” continues Requa. “Obviously it is his life story so we want him to be happy.”

“But so far he has wanted to tell an unvarnished version of his life and it is the only story we want to tell.”

“As Glenn says, we’re working on can we cast a normal size actor as Andre and digitally make him giant. So we are trying to work out the technological side to the storytelling.”

But how much of Vince McMahon’s life will “Pandemonium” actually cover?

“It focuses on a pretty wide period up to the 90s,” explains Requa. “It is a bit of a biopic and it is also a bit of a historical look at how the WWF/WWE came into existence. And then how it defined an era.”

Unfortunately, as the film still hasn’t cast its lead star and the script is yet to be locked, we still have quite a while to wait before "Pandemonium" is released.