All the ways to watch Miss Congeniality online in honor of ‘the perfect date,’ April 25

There’s no denying that Sandra Bullock was both smoking and seriously kicka** in the 2000 comedy Miss Congeniality. But despite her stellar performance, the movie might go down in history for another actress’ punchline: the perfect date April 25 moment. So in honor of that perfect date that’s “not too hot, not too cold,” here are all the ways you can watch Miss Congeniality online. Just don’t forget your light jacket.

Don’t quite remember that joke we’re referring to? Let’s catch you up: Miss Rhode Island is up in the interview portion of the Miss America competition. Her prompt: please describe your idea of a perfect date. The sweet, naive Cheryl, played by Heather Burns, replies, “That's a tough one. I'd have to say April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket.”

And April 25 went down in Hollywood history as ‘the perfect date.’ Much like many of us still can’t get to the middle of the week without thinking, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

Watch Miss Congeniality online

We’re not Heather Burns. Clearly. We can’t deliver that deliciously funny line the same way she can, so clearly the only solution — and proper tribute to the perfect date — is to watch Miss Congeniality online to see it again.

Unfortunately Miss Congeniality is on neither Netflix nor Hulu right now. Netflix carried the comedy at one point, but they’re notorious for cycling their content library and so we lost the Sandra Bullock flick. There are, of course, shady ways to download movies online — you know where to go for that if it’s your thing. If not, you can still find this movie for your small screen.

But rest assured you can indeed watch Miss Congeniality online. Turn to Amazon Prime Video this year for the perfect date. You can rent Miss Congeniality through the online service for just $3.99 for HD, $2.99 for SD. If you’re charmed enough by Cheryl, you can buy the movie for $9.99 in either format.

And remember to take one more lesson from this movie: If your perfect date ends up not actually being the perfect gentleman, all you have to do is S.I.N.G.

