All the ways to watch Star Wars online for May the 4th

Tomorrow is May the 4th, a day that Star Wars fans have claimed as an unofficial holiday celebrating George Lucas' famous intergalactic series. While many who are either not as fanatic about the films or just have never been fans to begin with are trying to avoid "May the 4th be with you" memes on social media, you have to admit that the whole thing is just kind of funny coincidence. If you are a fan of the movies, why not use this day as an excuse to enjoy the whole thing all over again? If you feel like joining in on the fun, here are all of the ways you can watch Star Wars online in honor of May the 4th.

Watch Star Wars on May the 4th with Hulu

If you have an upgraded version of Hulu with access to TBS, you will be able to enjoy all of the Star Wars movies on May the 4th up to J.J. Abrahams reboot "The Force Awakens". It's probably the easiest way to watch the original trilogy and pretend that the episodes one through three never happened.

Also, if you have the upgraded version of Hulu that allows you to stream live TV, you can check in with TBS in real time tomorrow as they will be playing all of the Star Wars movies in order. This will allow you to tun in for the key moments and maybe do the dishes when Jar Jar Binx enters the picture.

Watch Star Wars on May the 4th with Netflix

Netflix does not have all of the major films in the Star Wars series, but what it does have is all six seasons on the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and Gareth Edwards 2016 entry into the canon "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". Rather than provide fans with a continuation of their favorite characters' stories, both "The Clone Wars" and "Rogue One" help to flesh out the struggle between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance from "once upon a time in a galaxy far, far away." So if you are the type of Star Wars fan who likes to be a completist, check out these options on Netflix this May the 4th.



Watch Star Wars on May the 4th with Amazon Prime

If you don't have the options I mentioned above, you might just want to ball out and own the movies in your Amazon Prime digital library. Prime has every single Star Wars release available for purchase. Each film will run you around fifteen bucks, but if you really want to be prepared for May the 4th, they have a collection of the first six films available for one-hundred dollars.

Either way, make sure you know what platform is best for you and remember ...

May the 4th be with you!

