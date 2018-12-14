What happened to Queen Elizabeth after Mary Queen Of Scots? Margot Robbie talks us through its ‘tragic’ ending

WARNING: There are major SPOILERS ahead for Mary Queen Of Scots.

Big ones, too. Ones that completely ruin the end of the film.

So please don’t read on if you’re yet to see Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie’s titanic efforts in the period drama.

Margot Robbie on the end of Mary Queen Of Scots

The final sequence of Mary Queen Of Scots has widely been praised as the best moment of the film.

In it, we finally see Saoirse Ronan’s titular character come face to face with Margot Robbie’s Queen Elizabeth after several years of tensious back and forth between the pair, both of whom believe they’re the rightful rulers of England and Scotland.

After this coming together (if it ever happened at all) Mary was imprisoned for eighteen and a half years, before Elizabeth finally ordered her beheading on July 24, 1567.

Elizabeth would go on to rule England for another 36 years, ultimately dying at the age of 69 on March 24, 1603. During her reign both her virginity and the fact she never married were long discussed, especially since this meant she never left an heir.

Robbie believes that Elizabeth’s duty to the crown and throne was the reason why she avoided having a husband or child, all of which is teased in the sequence where Ronan and Robbie come together for the only time in Mary Queen Of Scots.

“The final scene to me is so tragic. Because I think it happens too late. I think that’s the tragedy of that scene, when Mary says to her, ‘I know your heart has in it more than the men that council you.’ I think the tragedy is that Elizabeth knows it doesn’t anymore.”

“Maybe if they’d had the chat 5 years ago it would have. But it doesn’t now. She had closed all of that off. Given all of that up. I am no longer a woman. I think she gave up her womanhood in order to rule, in her mind, successfully.”

Mary Queen Of Scots is now in theaters.