We’re so close to the blockbuster that you can almost taste the Porgs

While the day Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit cinemas has been planted in the minds of sci-fi nuts and cinephiles ever since the film's release date was rejigged, there are probably some of you out there that are still in the dark about when the latest adventures of Luke Skywalker, Rey, BB-8, and Poe will be with us.

If everything had gone according to plan, though, “The Last Jedi” would have been released quite a few months ago, as it was originally scheduled for May 26, 2017.

But shortly after the release of “The Force Awakens” it was pushed back so that writer and director Rian Johnson could make some alterations. Obviously Disney were very happy with the end product, as Johnson has now been given permission to make his own "Star Wars" trilogy away from the Skywalker saga

When is ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ being released?

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released into cinemas on Friday December 15th. There will also be screenings on the evening of Thursday December 14th. A lot of those will have sold out by now, though.

But while most people will be trekking to their local cinemas to see the eighth installment to the Skywalker saga, the past has proven that other films can actually profit from the increased interest to movies that “Star Wars” brings.

When “The Force Awakens” was released back in December, 2015, “Sisters” surprisingly grossed $105 million, “Daddy’s Home” took in $242. 8 million, while even “Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip” grossed $234.8 million around that time.

Animated comedy “Ferdinand,” “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle,” and “The Greatest Showman” are just three of the films that could benefit from the overspill for “The Last Jedi.”

When it comes to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” itself, though, the film will be intent on rivalling the $2.068 billion that “The Force Awakens” ultimately grossed.

If you’re still not that excited about ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi” then just one watch of its trailer below should do the trick, and get your heart pumping ahead of December 15.