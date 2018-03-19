When will Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' begin production?

After flying into theaters in last year's DC team-up flick "Justice League," fans have been patiently waiting for a big announcement about a rumored solo outing for the Batman.

Unfortuantely, there hasn't been much news about what's to come for the Caped Crusader on the silver screen, other than the fact that "War for the Planet of the Apes" director Matt Reeves is helming the project. Even Commissioner Jim Gordon, a.k.a. actor J.K. Simmons, can't get to the bottom of this mysterious project.

The wait may soon be over, though, as new reports suggest the Dark Knight could be heading back to the big screen in the near future. Let's break down some of the rumors around the film, tentatively titled "The Batman."

When does The Batman start filming?

According to a new rumor by Heroic Hollywood, the live-action Batman film will likely go into production in 2019. While that may seem like a bit of a wait, it makes sense considering the DC Extended Universe already has it's plate full with "Aquaman" heading to theaters at the end of 2018, plus "Shazam!" and "Wonder Woman 2" are filming this year with release dates set for 2019.

It'll be interesting to see if "The Batman" actually starts filming next year, as it's still unclear whether actor Ben Affleck will be returning to the role at all, or if big names like Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Hamm or Armie Hammer will take over the cape and cowl instead. There's also been talk of Reeves departing the project as well, although he quickly debunked those rumors on Twitter.

Reeves also recently told "The Q&A" podcast that he's currently still working on the script, saying, "I am outlining, I have the story worked out and I am outlining." So for the time being, at least, it sounds like it's all systems go for the Dark Knight's return, regardless of who ends up wearing the iconic costume.