Where is Marie Adler now? Here’s everything ‘Unbelievable’ viewers need to know

WARNING: There are major SPOILERS regarding Unbelievable ahead. So please don’t read on if you’re yet to watch or have not finished the Netflix drama.

Unbelievable has quickly become the latest must-watch Netflix show.

The eight episode mini-series revolves around Kaitlyn Dever’s 19-year-old Marie Adler and is based on the harrowing treatment of a woman known as Marie, which is actually her middle name, who was bullied and hounded so much by police after telling police she had been raped that she retracted it and was charged with making a false accusation.

Marc Patrick O’Leary then proceeded to rape one woman in Washington and four in Colorado after Marie’s claims, and was only arrested and linked to Marie after the work of detectives, who in Unbelievable are portrayed by Toni Collette and Merritt Weaver. O’Leary is serving a 327-year prison sentence in Colorado after being convicted of raping these women.

Marie was paid $150,000 by the city of Lynnwood because of the police’s treatment. She also received an undisclosed settlement from Cocoon House, who forced her to stand in front of other participants at the at-risk-youth program and tell them she’d lied about the rape, otherwise they’d have evicted her.

Marie now reportedly works as a long haul driver, and is married with two children. However, she has been adamant that she doesn’t want any further details, including where she currently lives, being released, with The Seattle Times reporting back in 2014 that she was “ready to move forward in the next chapter of her life.”

Obviously those that made Unbelievable have been very careful about protecting the privacy of Marie.

Although producer Ken Armstrong, whose book with T. Christian Miller A False Report is the basis of the series, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Marie “had seen the trailer,” which she described as both “phenomenal and hard to watch,” before adding that she had “decided that she did want to watch the whole series,” too.”

